The Israeli army has demolished five Palestinian homes and an agricultural shed across the occupied West Bank on claims of lacking building permits, witnesses said.

Israeli forces raided the town of al-Funduq, east of Qalqilya, and demolished two-story houses, claiming that they were built without permits in areas classified as "C" under the Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), witnesses told Anadolu agency.

In Jericho, Israeli forces also demolished two homes in the village of Marj Ghazal, citing the same reason.

Troops razed another house in the town of Furush Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, after evacuating its residents, according to witnesses.

In the town of Deir Ballut, west of Salfit, Israeli bulldozers demolished an agricultural shed as well.

The 1995 Oslo II Accord divided the occupied West Bank into three administrative areas: Area A under full Palestinian control; Area B under Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control; and Area C under full Israeli civil and security control, which covers about 61 percent of the occupied West Bank.