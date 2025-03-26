US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth texted the start time for a planned killing of a Houthi fighter in Yemen on March 15 as well as other details of imminent waves of US air strikes, according to a screenshot of a text chat released by The Atlantic on Wednesday.

Hegseth has repeatedly denied texting war plans as President Donald Trump's administration tries to contain the fallout from the revelation that it included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal with Trump's most senior national security advisers to coordinate on the start of an offensive in Yemen.

Trump's administration said on Tuesday that no classified information was shared in the chat, bewildering Democrats and former US officials, who regard targeting information as some of the most closely held material ahead of a US military campaign.

Goldberg, who had initially declined to publish the chat details, did so on Wednesday.

Hegseth's text started with the title "TEAM UPDATE" and included these details, according to The Atlantic:

“TIME NOW (1144et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch"

“1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)”

“1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)”

“1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)”

“1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets)”

“1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched.”

“MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)”

“We are currently clean on OPSEC”

“Godspeed to our Warriors.”

Senior US national security officials have classified systems that are meant to be used to communicate secret materials.

'Oversold' US attack plan story