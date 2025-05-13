WORLD
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Syria's FM Asaad al-Shaibani says his country is ready to build a relationship with US "based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests."
Syrians celebrate in Umayyad Square after Trump announced plans to ease sanctions on Syria and move toward normalising relations with its new government to give the country "a chance at peace," in Damascus on May 13, 2025. / AP
May 13, 2025

US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria marks a "pivotal turning point," the country's foreign minister has said.

"We welcome President Donald Trump's recent comments about lifting sanctions that were imposed on Syria in response to war crimes committed by the Assad regime," Asaad al-Shaibani told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday.

Shaibani described it as "a pivotal turning point for the Syrian people as we move toward a future of stability, self-sufficiency, and genuine reconstruction after years of devastating war."

"We view this announcement very positively and are ready to build a relationship with the US based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests," he added.

Shaibani said Trump "has the potential to secure a historic peace deal and a real victory for American interests in Syria" and "he has already done more for the Syrian people than his predecessors, who allowed war criminals to cross red lines and commit massacres."

Earlier in Riyadh, Trump said he will order the removal of "brutal and crippling" US sanctions on Syria after consultations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other regional leaders.

"After discussing the situation in Syria with the crown prince, your crown prince, and also with President Erdogan of Türkiye, who called me the other day and asked for a very similar thing, among others, and friends of mine, people that I have a lot of respect for in the Middle East, I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said on Tuesday in Riyadh as he addressed an investment forum.

'Chance at greatness'

Trump said during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh that he would order the removal of "brutal and crippling" US sanctions on Syria to give that country "a chance at greatness."

Trump's announcement sparked street celebrations among Syrians in many cities including capital Damascus.

Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa, meanwhile, arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, a day ahead of his possible meeting with Trump.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier in the day, kicking off a Gulf tour that will continue with visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — his first major international trip of his second term besides a brief visit to Italy for Pope Francis' funeral.

Syria's new administration is calling for comprehensive international and regional support to help the country recover from the legacy of ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Following the regime's downfall, the transitional government has emphasised that existing US and European Union sanctions hinder reconstruction efforts.

Though the US and EU have previously eased some sanctions on specific sectors, this would mark the first comprehensive rollback since 2011.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's decades-long grip on power that began in 1963.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
