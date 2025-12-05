US
1 min read
US Supreme Court allows Texas to use contested congressional map for 2026 vote
Ruling overturns lower court decision that found racial gerrymandering, Abbott hails decision as victory for Republicans.
US Supreme Court allows Texas to use contested congressional map for 2026 vote
Supreme Court clears Texas to use disputed congressional map / AP
December 5, 2025

The US Supreme Court has allowed Texas to use a new congressional district map backed by President Donald Trump in next year’s midterm elections, granting an emergency request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"The November 18, 2025, order entered by the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas…is stayed," the court said in its decision on Thursday, overturning a lower court order that blocked the map for racial gerrymandering.

The District Court had ruled that Republican lawmakers, following guidance from the Trump administration, used race as a predominant factor when redrawing districts.

RelatedTRT World - Gerrymander wars begin in US: Will Texas map decide midterms?

In its order, the Supreme Court said Texas was "likely to succeed on the merits of its claim," arguing the lower court "failed to honour the presumption of legislative good faith."

RECOMMENDED

"This Court has repeatedly emphasised that lower federal courts should ordinarily not alter the election rules on the eve of an election," it added.

The justices concluded that the District Court "improperly inserted itself into an active primary campaign, causing much confusion and upsetting the delicate federal-state balance in elections."

"We won! Texas is officially—and legally—more red," Abbott wrote on X.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow