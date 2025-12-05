The US Supreme Court has allowed Texas to use a new congressional district map backed by President Donald Trump in next year’s midterm elections, granting an emergency request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"The November 18, 2025, order entered by the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas…is stayed," the court said in its decision on Thursday, overturning a lower court order that blocked the map for racial gerrymandering.

The District Court had ruled that Republican lawmakers, following guidance from the Trump administration, used race as a predominant factor when redrawing districts.

In its order, the Supreme Court said Texas was "likely to succeed on the merits of its claim," arguing the lower court "failed to honour the presumption of legislative good faith."