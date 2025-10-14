China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it was banning dealings by Chinese companies with five US subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, as Beijing and Washington escalate trade tensions in the shipbuilding and shipping sectors.

The ministry also announced that it was investigating a probe by Washington into China’s growing dominance in global shipbuilding.

The US Trade Representative launched the Section 301 trade investigation in April 2024, determining that China’s strength in the industry was a burden to US businesses.

The sanctioned entities are Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc., Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC and HS USA Holdings Corp.

International shipping and shipbuilding have become a recent focus of trade friction between Washington and Beijing, with each side imposing new port fees on the other’s vessels.

In late 2024, Hanwha acquired the Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania for $100 million. It announced in August that it plans to invest $5 billion in new docks and quays as part of its support for US efforts to restore globally competitive shipbuilding capacity.

Related TRT World - China vows to 'fight to the end' in escalating trade war with US

Trade war reaches global shipping lanes

The United States and China on Tuesday began charging port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, making the high seas a key front in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

China said it had started collecting the special charges on US-owned, operated, built or flagged vessels, but clarified that Chinese-built ships would be exempt from the levies.

In details published on Tuesday by state broadcaster CCTV, China set out specific provisions on exemptions, including for ships built by China and empty ships entering Chinese shipyards for repair.

The China-imposed port fees are collected at the first port of entry on a single voyage or for the first five voyages within a year, following an annual billing cycle beginning on April 17.