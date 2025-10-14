US
2 min read
China vows to 'fight to the end' in escalating trade war with US
Beijing condemns Trump’s new 100% tariffs and retaliatory port fees as "legitimate" measures to defend national security amid worsening trade tensions.
China vows to 'fight to the end' in escalating trade war with US
China says it will "fight to the end" in its trade war with the US after President Trump announces new 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods [File] / AP
October 14, 2025

China has said it is ready to "fight to the end" in a trade war with the United States, after President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs and export restrictions on Chinese goods.

"On the matter of tariff wars and trade wars, China’s position remains consistent," an unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson said.

"If you wish to fight, we shall fight to the end; if you wish to negotiate, our door remains open."

Trump’s move to impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports came in response to Beijing’s recent export curbs on rare earths — minerals critical for high-tech and military industries. He described China’s measures as "very hostile" and "surprising."

Beijing defended the export restrictions, saying they were "legitimate actions" under Chinese law and motivated by national security concerns.

"As a responsible major power, China has consistently and resolutely safeguarded its own national security and international collective security," the ministry said.

The latest escalation came as both countries began enforcing tit-for-tat port fees on each other’s vessels, opening a new front in the trade war.

RECOMMENDED

China said it started collecting the new levies on Tuesday on all US-owned, operated, built or flagged vessels but exempted ships built in China or entering Chinese ports for repair.

The fees will apply at the first port of entry or for up to five voyages annually, following a billing cycle starting April 17, according to details published by state broadcaster CCTV.

The US has likewise begun collecting port fees on China-linked ships, part of what Washington describes as an effort to reduce Beijing’s dominance in global shipping and bolster American shipbuilding.

Trump on Friday also announced plans to impose export controls on "any and all critical software" from November 1, warning of further measures if Beijing does not roll back its rare earth restrictions.

The trade row has rattled markets and overshadowed a possible meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

RelatedTRT World - 'It will all be fine': Trump on trade tensions with China

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida