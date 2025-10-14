China has said it is ready to "fight to the end" in a trade war with the United States, after President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs and export restrictions on Chinese goods.

"On the matter of tariff wars and trade wars, China’s position remains consistent," an unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson said.

"If you wish to fight, we shall fight to the end; if you wish to negotiate, our door remains open."

Trump’s move to impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports came in response to Beijing’s recent export curbs on rare earths — minerals critical for high-tech and military industries. He described China’s measures as "very hostile" and "surprising."

Beijing defended the export restrictions, saying they were "legitimate actions" under Chinese law and motivated by national security concerns.

"As a responsible major power, China has consistently and resolutely safeguarded its own national security and international collective security," the ministry said.

The latest escalation came as both countries began enforcing tit-for-tat port fees on each other’s vessels, opening a new front in the trade war.