US President Donald Trump said that trade tensions with China will be resolved, posting a reassuring message days after threatening 100 percent tariffs.

"Don't worry about China; it will all be fine," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday.

Trump characterised Chinese President Xi Jinping's rare earth export controls as a temporary misstep.

"Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want depression for his country, and neither do I," he said.

"The USA wants to help China, not hurt it," Trump added.

China expanded rare earth export restrictions on Thursday, imposing limits on processing and manufacturing technologies and prohibiting cooperation with foreign companies without prior government authorisation.

“Not afraid of Trump’s threat”