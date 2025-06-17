ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Trump disputes America's own intelligence on Iran, claims Tehran was 'very close' to nukes
Trump repudiates Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's assessment that Iran has not been building a nuclear weapon, publicly contradicting his spy chief for the first time during his second term.
Trump disputes America's own intelligence on Iran, claims Tehran was 'very close' to nukes
Donald Trump speaks with reporters while aboard Air Force One en route from Calgary, Canada to Joint Base Andrews, MD, late Monday, June 16, 2025. / AP
June 17, 2025

President Donald Trump has rejected the US intelligence community's conclusion that Iran is not developing a nuclear weapon, insisting Tehran was "very close" to obtaining one before Israel launched air strikes that triggered a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

"I don't care what she said. I think they were very close to having one," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to testimony by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

In remarks to Congress in March, Gabbard stated that the intelligence community "continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon" and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "has not authorised" the weapons programme, which the US and the IAEA say was suspended in 2003.

She added that spy agencies are continuing to monitor whether Tehran reauthorises the programme.

On Tuesday, Gabbard, however, told reporters that her position was consistent with Trump's.

"What President Trump is saying is the same thing I said in my annual threat assessment," she said, blaming the media for misrepresenting her comments.

'Their cities have been blown to pieces'

CNN, citing four unnamed sources, reported that US intelligence still assesses Iran is not currently building a bomb and would need two to three years to assemble and deliver one.

Recommended

Tensions in the region have soared since Friday, when Israel carried out air strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities as well as civilian areas.

Tehran said more than 224 people were killed and over 1,000 wounded in the Israeli strikes.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks that, according to Israeli officials, killed at least 24 people and injured hundreds.

One US official told CNN that the Israeli aggression may have only delayed Iran's nuclear capabilities by a few months.

While Israel caused damage at the Natanz site, the heavily protected Fordow facility was reportedly left intact.

The strikes also disrupted indirect nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump suggested he has little interest in restarting the talks.

"I told them to do the deal. They should have done the deal. Their cities have been blown to pieces. They’ve lost a lot of people," Trump said.

"I'm not too much in a mood to negotiate."

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'