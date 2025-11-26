Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe Award for Türkiye’s humanitarian efforts for Palestinians and its role in facilitating medical evacuations from Gaza.

The award was presented by WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge during the 11th Turkish Medical World Congress in Ankara on Wednesday.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Erdogan criticised the international community’s silence over the destruction of hospitals and the killing of patients, health workers, and infants in Gaza over the past two years.

“It will certainly not be easy for the world to move from a reality where, for two full years, it remained a spectator as hospitals in Gaza were bombed and patients, health workers, children, and even innocent babies in incubators were killed,” he said.

Erdogan added that the world would become “a paradise” the day humanity shares the collective joy of saving a life and celebrates every newborn’s safe arrival as its own happiness.

“This is exactly what we are working for,” he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye has overhauled its health care system in the past 23 years, turning it into a widespread, high-quality, and affordable network serving the entire population.

He noted that the country now delivers first-class services to 86 million people with the support of more than 1.47 million health personnel.