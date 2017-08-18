US stocks lost ground late to end lower on Friday following a White House-focused week that raised more questions about the Trump administration's ability to implement its pro-growth agenda.

While the day's losses were small, Friday marked the first time stocks haven't risen the day after a more than 1 percent drop since Donald Trump was elected president on Nov. 8.

The week's losses further dented the post-election rally, which was built on Trump's promises of tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.

Thursday's 1.5-percent drop in the S&P 500 came a week after a similar fall, and while the benchmark index still is up 13.4 percent since the election, it is down 2.1 percent in the last two weeks. That's the most since the two weeks before the election.

"While this mini correction we're seeing may not amount to much, it's probably caused by this escalation in doubt of all of these things that seemed hopeful to investors at the beginning of the Trump administration," said J. Bryant Evan, investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.

In the latest shakeup, the White House said Trump on Friday fired chief strategist Steve Bannon, known as an economic nationalist and an advocate of "America First" policies. Critics have accused him of harbouring anti-Semitic and white nationalist sentiments.

While stocks turned higher following reports of Bannon's departure, they lost those gains heading into the close.

On Thursday, there was concern about the possible departure of National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn; on Wednesday, Trump disbanded some business councils.

Trump also alienated some corporate leaders and US allies this week with his comments following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where there was a white nationalist protest against the removal of a Confederate statue.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.22 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 21,674.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.46 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,425.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.39 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,216.53.