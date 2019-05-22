Circassians: A Muslim indigenous people of Caucasia

Circassians are a predominantly Muslim people whose homeland is in Caucasia – a geographic region extending from the eastern Black Sea to the Caspian Sea.

They're known traditionally as mountaineers and are accustomed to living in harsh conditions, and traditionally follow a tribal structure made up of 12 tribes.

The land which gives them their name is Circassia, which is situated along the eastern shore of the Black Sea.

This was a strategic location between two past empires which were also fierce rivals – the Muslim Ottomans and the Christian Russians.

They were culturally and politically influenced by the Ottomans and their vassals, the Crimean Tatars.

That relationship along with its crucial location made Circassia the target of a full-scale Russian invasion in the 19th century.

Here are nine facts which briefly show how the Circassian tragedy unfolded through the centuries:

1. Circassians & Islam

Most Circassians were Christians before they converted to Islam in the 15th century.

Several Muslim states had recruited Circassians and other Caucasians into their elite military units.

Circassian fighters even reached high ranking positions in Muslim Sultanates.

The Egyptian Mamluk Dynasty, which came to power in the 13th century and ruled most of the Middle East for over 300 years, was led by Circassians.

At the turn of the 17th century most Circassians eventually came to adopt Islam as their religion.

2. Russian expansion

The expansion of Russia after the 17th century moved southwards towards where large populations of Muslims – including the Crimean Tatars and Circassians – had been living for centuries under the protection of the Ottomans and Qajars of Persia.

As it expanded the Russian Empire wanted to break the connection between the Ottoman Empire and the Circassians.

They also wanted to gain full control of the northeastern Black Sea, as the Ottomans controlled the southern Black Sea.

To do this, they decided to seize Circassian land.

The Russian Army marched into the highlands of Caucasia after defeating neighbouring Muslim powers such as the Qajars in successive wars since the early 18th century.

The new political reality created perilous conditions for all Muslims in the region.

But the Circassians were the worst affected because they offered the most resistance.

3. The Russo-Circassian War

For over 100 years – between 1763 and 1864 – the Circassians fought Russian armies in the mountains of Caucasia.

The Circassians deployed effective guerilla warfare tactics against the Russians during the war.

But power struggles among Circassian tribes and internal disagreements between chiefs and commoners created serious problems for the resistance.

In addition, the Circassians could not establish effective military alliances with other Caucasian peoples even though they had a common enemy.

Despite this, the Circassians fought hard to prolong the war and used tactics which frustrated Russian military strategists in ways they never expected.

4. Russia attacks Circassian villages

The Russian Army developed a new strategy of retribution in the early 1800s against Circassian raids.

Russian troops were ordered to attack villages where the families of supposed Circassian fighters were living.

The Russians conducted various assassinations and kidnappings in order to wipe out the broad rural support Circassian fighters long enjoyed as highlanders.

Russia also destroyed crops and livestock, leaving Circassian commoners with no way to survive.

They were eventually forced to submit to Russian rule or expelled from their villages.

5. Death or exile

Top Russian Military General Dmitry Milyutin found a solution to Russia's problem with the Circassians.