WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan government looks to public to fund dam as water scarcity hits
The government has raised $260 million in donations, a fraction of the total $14 billion that it needs to build a large water reservoir. Experts are skeptical if the plan could work.
Pakistan government looks to public to fund dam as water scarcity hits
People rowing in a reaming water capital's water reservoir, Rawal dam which at its lowest level in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, June 22, 2018. / AP
September 17, 2018

Researchers have warned that Pakistan may soon face water scarcity. 

They say it needs new reservoirs, better resource management and dams to avert the threat. 

 But large reservoirs require massive funding. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan's new government announced a plan to fund the construction of dams from donations that it plans to raise from its citizens.

Recommended

However,  the scheme might not bring-in enough to cover the bill.

Business Editor at Dawn, Khurram Husain says that the "sheer scale of what is required, even at present rate of average daily inflow to the account, could take up to a century to reach the target."

TRT World'sKamran Yousaf reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza