WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime downs Israeli missiles near Damascus airport
The Israeli military has declined to comment on the report but has in the past acknowledged carrying out scores of air strikes in the past, mainly against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.
Syrian regime downs Israeli missiles near Damascus airport
Media linked to the Assad regime says Israel carried out a missile attack on Damascus airport, activating air defences. / AFP
September 15, 2018

Syrian regime’s air defences downed several missiles that Israel fired in an act of "aggression" near Damascus airport on Saturday, Syrian regime media said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said Israel does not comment on foreign reports.

During the more than seven-year conflict in neighbouring Syria, Israel has grown deeply alarmed by the expanding clout of its arch enemy Iran - a key ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Recommended

Israel's air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in the war.

"Our air defence systems thwarted an Israeli missile aggression on Damascus International Airport," Syrian regime news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.

Witnesses at a major trade fair in the capital Damascus said they saw flares shooting up into the night sky. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza