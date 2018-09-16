The Turkish Maarif Foundation has officially taken over administrative control of schools run by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Somalia.

The Somali government was the first to respond to Turkey's call to hand over the schools two years ago.

The schools, with up to one thousand Somali students, have now been transferred to the new administrators.

"Maarif provides excellent, good quality education for Somali students. Somali parents are very happy with these opportunities offered to their children," says Faisal Omar Guled, Somalia's Deputy Minister of Education.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports from the capital Mogadishu.