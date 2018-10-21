Three suspected rebels were killed in a gunbattle with Indian government forces in India-administered Kashmir on Sunday, and at least five civilians were killed in an explosion at the site after the fighting was over, officials and residents said.

The fighting erupted after troops cordoned off a village in the southern Kulgam area on a tip that rebels were hiding there, India's military said. The exchange lasted for several hours in which three militants were killed and two soldiers injured, it said.

Residents said soldiers blasted a civilian home with explosives while fighting the rebels, a common charge by Kashmiris who deeply resent the Indian army's presence.

As the fighting raged, anti-India protesters tried to reach the site of the standoff, and threw stones at government forces hoping to help the trapped rebels escape.

Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters, leaving at least 35 injured.

As counterinsurgency police and soldiers hastily left the place after the fighting was over, hundreds of civilians converged on the site.

An explosion occurred as people tried to extinguish a fire at the blasted house, residents said, killing at least one civilian and wounding seven others who were hospitalised in critical condition.