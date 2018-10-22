WORLD
Remote Syrian refugee camp in desperate need of aid
The UN says the refugees in Al Rukban camp in southern Syria are in critical need of food, water, and medical supplies. The camp is home to more than 50,000 people from Homs and Deir Ezzor and other areas.
Aid organisations have not been able to deliver anything to Al Rukban since January. / AP Archive
October 22, 2018

Tens of thousands of people living in Al Rukban refugee camp in the south of war-torn Syria have started to starve to death due to a regime blockade preventing aid supplies from passing through.

Aid organisations have not been able to deliver anything to Al Rukban since January. 

The UN says these refugees are in critical need of food, water, and medical supplies. There are more than 50,000 Syrians in the camp from Homs and Deir Ezzor and other areas.

"There is no food, there is no support there is nothing to speak of ... I even sold my blankets ... We don't have anything to keep the cold off our bodies," says Umm Muhammad, one of the refugees.

TRT World's Sarah Balter reports.

