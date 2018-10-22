Saudi Arabia's decision to lift a decades-old ban on women driving was supposed to be proof that the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was paving the way for a new, more progressive kingdom.

But in the weeks following that decision, Saudi police rounded up at least nine activists who campaigned for women's rights.

MBS is on a mission to charm the west, and was touted as a modernising leader.

But is all as it seems? Here are the difficulties MBS has faced so far.

Qatar blockade

Saudi-led Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, have cut ties with Qatar accusing it of funding terrorism and fostering ties with their rival Iran.

Qatar, who denies the accusations, called the decision "unjustified", but it didn’t stop Saudi from blockading import routes in and out of the tiny Gulf state, targeting the country’s economy.

However, the economy of Qatar is expected to recover to 2.8 percent in 2018, and rise further to an average of 3 percent in the next two years, according to a World Bank report.

Resignation of Lebanese PM Saad Hariri

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down from his post in a televised address on November 4 from Saudi Arabia and then remained in Riyadh, where he spent two weeks before making brief trips to Abu Dhabi, Paris and Cairo.

His resignation shocked Lebanon, but Hariri's prolonged stay in Saudi Arabia proved even more mysterious for many and sparked a litany of accusations that he was being held hostage there by MBS-led forces.

Iranian officials called the resignation a "plot" by the United States, Israel and the Saudis to foment tensions in Lebanon and the region.

Hariri’s resignation didn’t take place officially as he eventually reversed his decision to resign in late November, wrecking the Saudi wishes to intervene in the internal affairs of Lebanon, which is under the influence of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia, under Mohammed bin Salman, has been intensifying its confrontation with Iran.

War in Yemen

Mohammed bin Salman’s campaign to counter arch-enemy Iran in the Middle East, including threats against Tehran’s ally Hezbollah, also include Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East.

A coalition of seven Gulf states led by the Saudis has been bombing the country's capital, Sanaa.