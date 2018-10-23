"Turkish security services have evidence that the murder was a planned affair," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced as he delivered a blow by blow account of the slaying of Washington Post columnist and Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi.

In his address to the Turkish AK Party parliamentarians, Erdogan left no room for doubt that Khashoggi's death was a pre-planned and premeditated affair.

Here are some of the key points raised in his address.

Where is the body?

Over a period of two days, the Saudis assembled a team of 15 people that would spearhead the killing of Khashoggi.

On October 1, a three-man team from Saudi Arabia arrived in Istanbul.

After visiting the consulate, the Turkish authorities pinpointed two key places the Saudi reconnaissance team is suspected of having visited.

They visited the sprawling Belgrad Forest in the outskirts of Istanbul and later Yalova, on the Sea of Marmara. Both places, the Turkish authorities believe, were being scouted as potential areas where the body could have been disposed in whole or in part.

With more than three weeks since Khashoggi disappeared, and the Saudi failure to produce a body – the Turkish authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the body of Khashoggi remains in Turkey.

The Hit Squad

A 15 member team was assembled in three batches.

On October 1, the first team of three people arrived at 4:30 am local time, the second team of three arrived on October 2, 1:45 am followed by a group of 9 people who flew in on a private jet later that day.

They regrouped at the consulate on October 2 and proceed to remove the hard drive disk from the CCTV.