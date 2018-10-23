President Donald Trump criticised the Saudi operation that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it one of the "worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups," as his administration restricted visas for 21 Saudis.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said he expects a full report on the killing soon. But, the US president said, "They had a very bad original concept" and it was "carried out poorly."

He called the events after Khashoggi's death "the worst cover-up ever."

The Saudi writer for The Washington Post and former royal family insider who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman went missing from the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. He was confirmed dead on October 20.

Visas revoked

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration was revoking the visas of Saudi officials implicated in the death of the writer.

Some of the individuals involved in the killing have been identified and include people from the intelligence services, royal court, foreign ministry and other Saudi ministries, Pompeo announced at a Department of State news conference on Tuesday.

Pompeo also said the applicability of Global Magnitsky Sanctions was being reviewed against certain Saudi individuals. The law allows Washington to sanction government officials implicated in rights abuses anywhere in the world.

"These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States. We will continue to explore additional measures to hold those accountable," Pompeo told reporters.

"We are making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of action to silence Mr Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence," he said.

"We continue to maintain a strong partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, neither the president nor I am happy with this situation; our shared strategic interests with Saudi Arabia remain. We continue to view as achievable the twin imperatives of protecting America and holding accountable those responsible for the killing of Mr Khashoggi."