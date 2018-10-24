WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank clash
Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and arrested 16 others in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank.
Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank clash
Israeli army soldiers search Palestinian houses during a raid in the West Bank Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron on August 16, 2016. / Reuters
October 24, 2018

Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and arrested 16 others in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Wednesday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

The Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian was shot dead after Israeli soldiers opened fire during the clashes in the West Bank city of Tubas. 

Officials said twenty-three-year-old Mohammed Basharat died after he was shot in the chest.

Recommended

According to eye witnesses, Israeli soldiers used live bullets and tear gas against Palestinians.

Officials from Israel and Palestine have not yet issued statements on the incident.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites