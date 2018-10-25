Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his top treasury official Irwan Serigar Abdullah were on Thursday charged with six counts each of criminal breach of trust involving government funds of $1.58 billion (6.6 billion ringgit).

If found guilty each charge carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a financial penalty and a whipping sentence but both Najib and Irwan would be exempted from whipping as they are over the age of 50.

The two pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Prosecutors said the two allegedly committed the breach of trust offence with $52.8 million (220 million ringgit) of government funds meant for Kuala Lumpur International Airport Berhad and $312 million (1.3 billion ringgit) meant for a subsidy and cash aid programme.

They also committed the offence with $1.22 billion (5.12 billion ringgit) of other government funds, prosecutors said.