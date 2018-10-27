President Donald Trump accused the US news media on Friday of using reporting on the suspect in the least 14 bombs sent to some of his prominent critics to score political points against him.

Hours after a Trump supporter, Cesar Sayoc, was arrested in Florida in the bomb case, Trump told a political rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, that political violence must never be tolerated.

"I will do all I can to stop it," he said.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston brings more from Charlotte.

But any major attempt to heal political divisions was quickly set aside as Trump renewed attacks on his usual targets: the news media and his Democratic opponents.

"We have seen an effort by the media in recent hours to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican Party," Trump said.

Trump appeared to be commenting on cable news blanket coverage of the bomb case and how the people targeted are frequently criticised by the president.

Trump was in Charlotte campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the hotly contested November 6 US congressional elections, with Republicans are trying to hang on to control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"CNN sucks"

Some in the crowd on Friday quickly chimed in with a cry that is a familiar one at Trump's political rallies: "CNN sucks."