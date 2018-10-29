President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday, breaking up a fragile coalition governing the island.

He then installed a former president and controversial leader of the opposition Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Mahinda Rajapaksa as the country's new prime minister.

The surprise move followed disagreements between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe over economic policy and day-to-day administration of the government and left the country with a suspended parliament and two men vying for the premier spot.

One, the incumbent Wickremesinghe, a veteran politician who has been high in the (United National Party) UNP government’s ranks for decades.

The other, Rajapaksa – a former strongman who governed the country between 2005-2015 and gained popularity for ending a deadly 26-year-old civil war in the country with ethnic Tamil separatists (LTTE) in 2009.

Undeterred, Wickremesinghe refused to vacate the prime minister’s residence, demanding that he be allowed to prove his majority instead. This proved a little difficult when Sirisena suspended parliament where Wickremesinghe's party commands the most seats, until November 16.

Wickremesinghe says his sacking was illegal and maintains that he is still prime minister, leading to a standoff between his party and labour unions loyal to Sirisena and Rajapaksa.

Violence erupted on Sunday when a man was killed and two others injured after bodyguards for a Sri Lankan cabinet minister Arjuna Ranatunga belonging to the UNP opened fire inside a government ministry.

Is the move constitutional?

A 2015 amendment to the constitution diluted the powers of the president, making Sirisena's action unconstitutional.

“The Prime Minister can only be removed from office, by resignation, by him/her ceasing to be a member of parliament or if confidence has been withdrawn from the parliament, by the government as a whole,” law professor at the University of Edinburgh, Dr Asanga Welikala told TRT World.

The constitution also says that the president has the power to appoint a prime minister who he deems the most likely to command the confidence of the parliament.

According to Welikala, it is this clause that seems to be the loophole that Sirisena wants to take advantage of when he sacked Wickremesinghe.

“The President seems to have taken these words rather too literally than is constitutionally permissible,” Welikala wrote for news outlet Groundviews.

What next?

“Until one of these persons – Mahinda Rajapaksa or Ranil Wickremesinghe – can demonstrate that he has the confidence of Parliament through the support of a majority of MPs, and force the President to accept the will of Parliament, the crisis will not be resolved,” wrote Welikala for Groundviews.

Under the current situation, Wickremesinghe seems to be secure in his position as the country’s premier, telling reporters outside his residence on Sunday, “I am still the prime minister who commands that majority."

He insists that parliament must be allowed to convene immediately to decide who has the majority and that the legislature had judicial powers to resolve the crisis and said his dismissal was illegal.

Breaking this political stalemate may pivot to Parliament speaker Karu Jayasuriya, who also belongs to the UNP and has refused to endorse Sirisena's dismissal of Wickremesinghe.

The speaker, under a ruling made in 2003, has the power to reconvene parliament after it has been prorogated. Parliament's "exercise of the power to summon, dissolve and prorogue must therefore always be exercised in consultation with Parliament."