Florida to hold referendum on voting rights for felons
In the US state of Florida, people are being asked to vote on whether convicted felons should be allowed to right to vote. Florida is one of just three states that bars most felons from casting ballots even after they've been released.
Voting booths are seen during early voting on October 28, 2016. / AFP Archive
October 30, 2018

In the US state of Florida, people are being asked to vote on whether convicted felons should be allowed to right to vote.

Florida is one of just three states that bars most felons from casting ballots even after they've been released. 

Reversing that decision would expand the voter rolls in a swing state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

One such case is Florida resident Sophia Glover, who encourages her family to vote, but as a convicted felon, she's permanently barred from casting a ballot herself.

TRT World’s Steve Mort visited Glover.

