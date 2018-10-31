India's finance ministry said on Wednesday the autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was "essential", in an attempt to dampen a spat between the government and the central bank.

"The autonomy of the central bank ... is an essential and accepted governance requirement," the ministry said in a statement. "Governments in India have nurtured and respected this."

The comments came after reports RBI governor Urjit Patel was on the verge of resigning over the breakdown in relations with the government.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 7.87 percent from its previous close of 7.83 percent.

The rupee fell to 73.99 to the dollar from 73.6750 on Tuesday, after touching 74.04, its lowest since October 15.

Tensions