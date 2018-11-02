The recent spate of welcomed public appearances by senior Israeli officials in Gulf countries, following a history of clandestine ties, unveil a shift towards normalised ties with Israel.

On October 25, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman for high-profile talks with Sultan Qaboos, days after talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas.

His visit to Oman coincided with another visit by far-right Israeli Minister Miri Regev to the UAE.

The visits come as the Palestinian Central Committee voted to revoke recognition of Israel, and suspend security cooperation with Tel Aviv.

"You have to realise that the GCC's kings, sultans and princes only pay lip-service to the Palestinian issue. It's a means to an end. The Arab people want leaders who are anti-Israel. Their leaders deliver. But these royals couldn't care less about Palestine. It's all a smokescreen. You should hear the way they speak about it," a source from the Omani Royal court tells TRT World.

"It's a joke to them," he adds.

"I'm sure some of them genuinely do [care]," he notes, "but those are quickly branded as extremists, and are marginalised or disappear."

When asked what they do care about, he had one word: "Iran."

"Iran and its expansion are the only items on their agenda now. Ties with Israel are for sharing intelligence and cooperating militarily against Iran. Any mediation that comes from it is a side public relations benefit to leverage US support."

According to an anonymous Israeli official speaking to the New York Times, Netanyahu's visit came after four months of quiet discussions, and years of secret relations between Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and Sultan Qaboos, who overthrew his father in 1970 and has ruled since.

A warm welcome for the 'racist' minister

While Netanyahu was in Oman, Regev was on a four-day visit to Abu Dhabi.

"If our children live in fear, Hamas should live in fear... We must go back to the policy of targeted assassinations of leaders" - Miri Regev, Israeli Minister of Culture

Regev, a hardline conservative with a reputation for racist, provocative statements even within Israel, attended the International Judo Federation’s Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi. She was welcomed by local officials and given a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque alongside UAE officials the next day.

The Israeli minister has often been the subject of controversy, posting a video featuring genocidal chants like, "may your village be burned", and calling migrants "a cancer".

Out of the shadow, into the light

Calling the Israeli-GCC rapprochement a 'thaw in relations', might be an understatement, given that they have existed for some time but were simply kept clandestine.

Recent events, however, hint at a bolder move towards normalising ties with Israel, largely kept under wraps out of fear of public opinion. This has become all the more pressing in the post-Arab Spring Middle East.