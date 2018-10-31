The movement of a jailed Nigerian Shia cleric whose followers have repeatedly been targeted by the authorities said on Wednesday security forces had killed 42 of its members during two days of violent crackdowns on protests in the capital Abuja.

Security forces opened fire with live ammunition on members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who had marched in their hundreds to demand the release of their leader Ibrahim Zakzaky, jailed since 2015 when the army killed hundreds of his followers at his compound and a nearby mosque and burial ground.

The IMN raised its death toll on Wednesday from the two previous days' violence to 42 from an earlier figure of 25. The toll included seven people who died of injuries received on Tuesday and 35 killed the previous day, said Ibrahim Musa, an IMN spokesman.

On Wednesday evening, 20 bodies lay shrouded in white, awaiting burial in the town of Mararaba, some eight km [five miles] from Abuja, a Reuters reporter said.

"I, as a Shia today, I'm carrying my death certificate," said Muhammed Ibrahim Gamawa, an IMN youth leader, at the burial site.

"Under Buhari's government any Shia in Nigeria is under threat and can be gunned down any day, any time, any minute," he said, referring to Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari.

"We are not safe, we are an endangered species in Nigeria."

A few hours earlier, in a bustling commercial area of Abuja, dozens of IMN members staged a short march.

Security forces were absent.

"We are ready to die for our Zakzaky!" and "Free Sheikh Zakzaky!" the marchers chanted.

"Death to Buhari! Death to America! Death to UK!" they also cried. Buhari's administration has overseen the deadly crackdown on IMN over the past three years.

Protests met by force