Turkey has been told it will receive a waiver on US sanctions against Iran, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told reporters on Friday.

It comes after the US announced on Friday it is reimposing all sanctions lifted under a 2015 nuclear pact with world powers struck with Iran.

France, Germany, UK and the EU have all condemned the move.

"I want to express my pleasure for this statement. We always stated that such sanctions could negatively impact peace, stability and economies in neighbouring countries like Turkey and we elaborated this reality during the talks with US officials," he said.

He added that they also stressed the importance of gas and oil trade with neighbouring countries for Turkey's supply security.

Turkey imports almost nearly half of its oil needs from neighbouring Iran. The country also imports oil via pipelines from Iraq and Azerbaijan. However, geographical proximity and stable transport routes facilitate oil trade between Ankara and Tehran.

"Now it is understood that what we said during these talks was accepted at some point. I think that this outcome will contribute to peace and stability in the region. The information we have now is showing that Turkey is included among these 8 countries but we received no further details yet. However, I can say that this decision is pleasing," Donmez said.

Announcement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the announcement during a telephone call with reporters.

The new wave of sanction reimpositions, the second since August, will target Iran's energy, shipping and financial sectors.