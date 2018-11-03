A third caravan of migrants — this time from El Salvador — waded over the Suchiate River into Mexico on Friday, bringing another 1,000 to 1,500 people who want to reach the US border.

The third caravan tried to cross the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico, but Mexican authorities told those traveling in it they would have to show passports and visas and enter in groups of 50 for processing.

The Salvadorans expressed misgivings that they would be deported, so they turned around and waded across a shallow stretch of the river to enter Mexico.

Although police were present, they did not try to physically stop the migrants, who later walked along a highway toward the nearest large city, Tapachula.

Unprecedented situation for Mexico

Mexico is now faced with the unprecedented situation of having three caravans stretched out over 500 kilometers of highways in the southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, with a total of about 6,000 migrants.

The first, largest group of mainly Honduran migrants entered Mexico on October 19 and is now in Donaji, Oaxaca.

Though the first caravan once numbered as many as 7,000, Mexico's Interior Department estimated that, as of Friday, it numbered only 3,000 people.

The second caravan, also of about 1,000 to 1,500 people, entered Mexico earlier this week and is now in Mapastepec, Chiapas. The second group includes Hondurans, Salvadorans and some Guatemalans.

In addition, the government identified a fourth, smaller group of 300 Central American migrants walking further ahead, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

It remained unclear whether the first caravan will make a turn east to Mexico City, or try to reach the nearest and most dangerous stretch of border, which lies almost directly north. Divisions began to appear among caravan participants about what route to take.

Weathering tough conditions

It also remained unclear how many migrants would make it; 20 days of scorching heat, constant walking, chills, rain and illness had taken their toll. Mexico's Interior Department says nearly 3,000 of the migrants in the first caravan have applied for refuge in Mexico; hundreds more have returned home.

Honduran migrant Saul Guzman, 48, spent the night under a tin roof in the Oaxaca state town of Matias Romero with his son Dannys, 12, before setting out for the town of Donaji, 47 kilometers north.

"I have been through a lot," said Guzman.