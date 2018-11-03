Greased-up and trash-talking WWE stars clashed on Friday at the Crown Jewel extravaganza in Riyadh, which took place in the shadow of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Wrestling stars such as Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins and AJ Style brawled and snarled in the ring, sending a roar rippling through a soccer stadium packed with thousands of fans in Riyadh's King Saud University.

The evening offered little trace of the raging crisis over the killing of Khashoggi –– a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman –– inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

WWE superstars John Cena and Daniel Bryan stayed away from the event, but they offered no public explanation for their decision.

WWE had faced global calls to pull out of the Riyadh event following Khashoggi's murder.

WWE representatives refused to answer questions related to the controversy, referring AFP news agency to an earlier statement in which it acknowledged it was "a very difficult decision" to hold the event after the "heinous crime".

"WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base," the statement said.

"Similar to other US-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event."

'Here to be entertained'