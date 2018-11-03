WORLD
Merkel's departure as Chancellor raises fear for Germany's future
While Angela Merkel's departure as German Chancellor may attract new leaders onto the stage, there is fear for Germany's future and its role as Europe's leading power.
Merkel is seen by many as the senior western leader and one of the few capable of standing up to US President Donald Trump in defence of the rules based on liberal order. / Reuters
November 3, 2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced last week to step down from the leadership of her party and that she would not seek re-election to the Chancellorship in 2021.

Her decision heralds the and of an era.

Merkel is seen by many as the senior western leader and one of the few capable of standing up to US President Donald Trump in defence of the rules based on liberal order. 

TRT World's Simon Mcgregor-Wood looks at what led to her decision and the uncertainty she may leave behind.

