US Sanctions on Iran

In spite of international protests, the US has imposed "the toughest" of economic sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions come into force at 6am GMT on November 5, 2018.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian revolutionaries stormed the US embassy in Tehran during which 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, it is no coincidence that the Americans decided to impose sanctions so close to the anniversary of a date which ruptured American-Iranian relations.

"The people of Iran should know that the government is not afraid of America's threats," he added, claiming the latest move was a "new injustice" by the US against Iran.

The Trump administration wants to deprive Tehran of one of its most important sources of foreign exchange and increase economic pressure on the country.

It intends above all to hit the oil industry, as well as the banking and financial sectors, the transport industry and major ports.

For the time being, however, eight states are exempt, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday evening. Among them are Turkey, India, Japan and South Korea.

Political Reactions

"We will proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions because it's against international regulations," said Rouhan.

"America wanted to cut to zero Iran's oil sales ... but we will continue to sell our oil ... to break sanctions," he added.

Even Ali Jafari, Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, spoke at nationwide rallies on Sunday, November 4, with Iranian students in attendance, to mark the US embassy takeover and commemorate the official Iranian National Day of the Fight Against Global Arrogance and Student Day.

“Do not threaten us militarily and do not scare us with military threats," he added, while also referring to the Iran naval incident in 2016.

The Iranian parliament, Majlis, started to take steps to deal with US sanctions.

The parliament drafted a bill to sanction US goods and the goods of states collaborating with the US, which will be forbidden from entering the Iranian market.

"All countries that pursue the US in avoiding the sale or purchase of oil or any other goods to and from Iran, or cooperate with the US in limiting their citizens or governments'... are considered as US collaborators in the imposition of sanctions against Iran and will be subject to the punishment envisaged in the bill."

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif mocked the sanctions arguing that the fact that there are several exemptions indicates that they are unworkable.