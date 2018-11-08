A new report published by Bellingcat on Thursday questions Houthi claims that they targeted UAE airports earlier this year.

In August of this year, Houthi rebels claimed to have executed a drone attack on Dubai International Airport. This followed another in September, with the Houthis claiming to have used a 'Sammad-3 drone', a recently added acquisition to the Houthi arsenal.

Both times the UAE authorities denied an attack took place.

"Houthi sources, however, should not be used exclusively as evidence when investigating claims of drone attacks," the report adds.

The Houthis, however, have engaged in drone and Scud missile attacks in Saudi Arabia. It has attacked the Jizan Red Sea port facility, which is operated by national oil carrier Saudi Aramco and includes a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery.

Since Saudi Arabia and the UAE started their war on Yemen three years ago, the Houthis have fired rockets and drones on more than 100 cities and installations in Saudi Arabia.

However, up until the recent claims by the Houthis, there had been no reported attacks on the UAE.

The report by Bellingcat suggests that there has been an increase in Houthi "asymmetric capabilities especially against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates."

The report claims this is part of a broader strategy outlined by Abdul Malik al Houthi, the Houthi leader.

"The Houthi group’s stated asymmetric strategy is to disrupt the Saudi-led coalition’s economy versus large-scale attacks in comparison to other non-state armed groups in Yemen," Dewan adds in his report for Bellingcat.

By going after Saudi economic interests and the UAE's carefully managed image as a beacon of stability in a region mired in war, the Houthis are aiming to inflict a cost to what they see as two belligerents.

Khalil Dewan, the author of the report, speaking to TRT World, said, "The Houthis claim to have five different types of drones, but only two have been seen via open-source intelligence. Many of their drones upon closer examination resemble Iranian ones. Their asymmetric strategy is working against Saudi Arabia and across Yemen."

Earlier this year, two Saudi oil tankers were attacked by the Houthis in the Bab al Mandeb strait, at the entrance to the Red Sea. This led Riyadh to halt oil shipments through the narrow straits, which in the past were threatened by Somali pirates.

The Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have also exposed some of the flaws in Saudi defence capabilities.