US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed a "big day" for Republicans after his party lost the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections but increased their majority in the Senate.

"It was a big day yesterday, an incredible day," Trump told a news conference at the White House.

"And last night ... the Republican Party defied history to expand our Senate majority while significantly beating expectations in the House."

Trump expressed hope that Republicans and Democrats can "work together" after midterm elections that left the lower house of Congress under Democratic control.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from Washington, DC.

Trump hails Pelosi

Trump also praised Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader and likely next speaker of the House of Representatives, saying he gave her "a great deal of credit" and extending an olive branch of sorts.

"Hopefully we can all work together next year to continue delivering for the American people. Including on economic growth, infrastructure, trade, lowering the cost of prescription drugs," he said.

Trump also envisaged Republicans and Democrats working together on infrastructure and healthcare after US voters delivered a split verdict in hard-fought midterm elections.

"Maybe we will make a deal, maybe we won't. That is possible. But we have a lot of things in common on infrastructure. We want to do something on healthcare, they want to do something on healthcare. There are a lot of great things that we can do together," he said.

Deeper political polarisation

The divided power in Congress combined with Trump's expansive view of executive power could herald even deeper political polarisation and legislative gridlock in Washington.

The Democrats will now head House committees that can investigate the president's tax returns, possible business conflicts of interest and any links between his 2016 election campaign and Russia.

There may be some room, however, for Trump and Democrats to work together on issues with bipartisan support such as a package to improve infrastructure or protections against prescription drug price increases.

"It really could be a beautiful bipartisan situation," Trump said.

But Trump doubted there would be much common ground if Democrats press investigations.

He said if House Democrats flood him with subpoenas, "we're going to do the same thing" and government will come to a halt.

Russian probe a 'hoax'

Warning Democrats on potential investigations, he said, "they can play that game but we can play it better."

"I could fire everybody right now, but I don't want to stop it because politically I don't like stopping it," Trump said.

"I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation, because it is a hoax," the president said. "There's no collusion."