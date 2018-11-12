The Greek Cypriot administration in southern Cyprus opened two new border crossings with the Turkish Cypriot north on Monday for the first time in eight years, the latest push for peace by the two sides after UN-backed talks collapsed last year.

Dozens of people from the island's Greek Cypriot-controlled south streamed across the eastern Dherynia border post, walking past United Nations peacekeepers into the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

At the same time, the Lefka or Aplici crossing opened in the northwest of the Mediterranean island.

The development is a step forward in solving the island’s long frozen conflict which has come into sharper focus after the discovery of natural gas in the sea around Cyprus, and attempts by the internationally recognised Greek Cypriot administration to licence oil majors for exploration.