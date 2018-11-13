Two Saudi-led air strikes hit the main entrance to the rebel-held port of Hudaida but the docks were still operating normally on Tuesday, the port's deputy director said.

The vital docks, through which 80 percent of Yemen's commercial imports and nearly all UN supervised humanitarian aid pass, has been at the centre of international concern about a new drive to recapture Hudaida which the Yemeni government launched with Saudi-led support on November 1.

In the meantime, diplomatic efforts appeared to have eased the fighting as Britain said the Saudi-led coalition had agreed to the evacuation of wounded rebels from the country ahead of proposed peace talks in Sweden.

The office of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Saudi-led alliance fighting on the side of the government had agreed to the evacuation of up to 50 wounded Huthi fighters to Oman following his visit to Riyadh.

The move comes ahead of another proposed round of peace talks in Sweden later this month, it said.

"Operating normally"

Monday's strikes, in which port staff said four rebels were killed and four wounded, was the first to hit the docks in 12 days of intensified bombardment and ground fighting in the Red Sea coastal city of some 600,000 people, many of whom have fled or now fear a siege.

The main gate "was the target of air strikes... but the port is operating normally," the port's deputy director Yehya Sharafeddin told AFP by telephone. He said three guards had been wounded.

Four other port employees said that one strike had killed a rebel commander and three of his guards, while a second strike had wounded another commander and his guards.

They said a single-storey guardroom had taken a direct hit from the strikes.

Rebel-controlled media reported two air strikes but made no mention of casualties.