Israel and Palestinians in blockaded Gaza have been exchanging fire since Sunday in the worst escalation since a 2014 war. Here's a description of where the situation stands:

How did this round begin?

The latest round of violence began on Sunday, when Israeli special forces were exposed operating inside Gaza. In an ensuing clash, an Israeli officer and seven Palestinians were killed. Hamas vowed to retaliate.

Israel said the covert operation was an intelligence-gathering mission. The timing of the incursion raised questions as progress had been made in recent weeks toward ending months of unrest along the Gaza-Israel border.

Palestinian group Hamas responded by launching hundreds of mortar rounds and rockets that wounded 27 people and killed one — a Palestinian living in southern Israel.

An anti-tank missile also hit a bus that Hamas says was being used by Israeli soldiers. A soldier was severely wounded.

Israel hit Gaza again on Monday in strikes it said were aimed at Hamas and militant targets. Six Palestinians were killed and 25 wounded.

Israel says it has struck around 150 targets across the Palestinian enclave, including a television station run by Hamas and an internal security building in Gaza City.

Efforts to prevent escalation

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said he was working with Egypt so "Gaza steps back from the brink," and called for restraint on both sides.

Israeli officials would not confirm reports on ceasefire talks, as members of the security cabinet — the body authorised to declare war — convened in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Neither side is seen as wanting another war, but the violence threatened to spin out of control.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said they had "the intelligence and capabilities to strike a very wide range of military targets that belong to Hamas."

Hamas's armed wing warned it would expand its targets if Israeli strikes continued.