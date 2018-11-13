Palestinians and Israelis held their fire late on Tuesday following an Egyptian mediation effort, bringing a relative calm to the Gaza frontier after the fiercest Israeli aggression on Gaza since the 2014 war.

The two sides made clear the pause was an armed stand-off rather than a long-term accommodation.

Fighting died down at 1500 GMT and a Palestinian official briefed on the negotiations said Gaza factions ceased firing as part of a deal proposed by Egypt.

Israeli officials confirmed Cairo had been involved in Tuesday's arrangement.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Since Sunday, Israeli air strikes killed 14 Palestinians and destroyed several buildings used by Gaza's governing political party, Hamas.

Rocket attacks from Gaza sent residents of southern Israel to shelters, wounding dozens and killing a Palestinian labourer from the occupied West Bank.

Locals have welcomed the ceasefire, but aren't sure how long the "fragile" ceasefire will last.

TRT World speaks with Gaza-based journalist Hind Al Khoudary for more.

A Hamas official said the violence erupted on Sunday when a group of its members were fired upon by a passing car belonging to Israel forces.

Hamas members gave chase and witnesses said during the chase Israeli aircrafts fired over 40 missiles on the Hamas vehicle.

Among the dead were Hamas commanders Nour Baraka and Mohammad Al-Qarra, medical officials said.

The exchanges that followed were the fiercest since the Gaza war in 2014, the third between Israel and Hamas in a decade as part of the wider Israel-Palestinian conflict.

In that 50-day war, more than 2,100 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, most of them civilians, along with 66 Israeli soldiers and seven civilians in Israel.