A US District Court judge says he will announce on Thursday whether to grant a restraining order to force the White House to return the press pass of reporter Jim Acosta.

Judge Timothy Kelly heard arguments on Wednesday from lawyers for CNN and the Justice Department.

Acosta has had tense exchanges with President Donald Trump and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

But the dynamic devolved into a near-shouting match during a combative press conference last week following elections in which Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives.

The White House announced that Acosta's White House pass would be revoked.

The CNN lawsuit calls the revocation "an unabashed attempt to censor the press."

Other organizations, including The Associated Press and Fox News, have filed amicus briefs in support of CNN.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Washington.

Earlier, Trump's administration contended it had "broad discretion" to regulate press access to the White House.

In a legal filing ahead of the hearing, the government argued it "was lawful" to punish Acosta for his behavior during a contentious Trump press conference last week.