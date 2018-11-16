WORLD
3 MIN READ
US senators seek clampdown on Saudis over Yemen, Khashoggi's murder
Republican and Democratic senators introduce legislation seeking to strike back at Saudi Arabia over the death of a Saudi journalist at a consulate in Turkey and for its role in Yemen's devastating war.
US senators seek clampdown on Saudis over Yemen, Khashoggi's murder
Boys play football at a camp sheltering displaced people from the Red Sea port city of Hudaida near Aden, Yemen. November 12, 2018. / Reuters
November 16, 2018

Republican and Democratic US senators introduced legislation on Thursday seeking to strike back at Saudi Arabia over the death of a Saudi journalist at the Istanbul consulate in Turkey and for its role in Yemen's devastating civil war.

If it were to become law, the bill would suspend weapon sales to Saudi Arabia and prohibit US refuelling of Saudi coalition aircraft for Riyadh's campaign in Yemen against the Houthis, Shia Muslim fighters that Yemen's neighbours view as agents of Iran, the lawmakers said.

It also would impose sanctions on anyone blocking humanitarian access in Yemen and anyone supporting the Houthis in Yemen.

Sponsored by three Republican and three Democratic senators, the legislation reflects continued dissatisfaction in the US Congress over the Yemen war. What started as a civil conflict has killed more than 10,000 people — some reports put the death toll as high as 56,000 — and created the world's most urgent humanitarian crisis.

That frustration was exacerbated by the killing in October at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote for the Washington Post.

Recommended

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said sanctions on 17 Saudis announced earlier on Thursday by President Donald Trump's administration were not enough to ensure a credible investigation of Khashoggi's death and an end to hostilities in Yemen.

"We are putting teeth behind these demands with regular oversight, sanctions and suspension of weapons sales and refuelling support," he said in a statement.

"This legislation is an important way to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for various acts in Yemen as well as the death of Jamal Khashoggi," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, another sponsor.

The bill's other sponsors include Republican Senators Todd Young and Susan Collins and Democrats Jack Reed and Jeanne Shaheen. 

Meanwhile, the Senate rejected an effort to block $300 million in weapon sales to Bahrain among a growing unease in Congress about the US role supporting the Saudi Arabia-led coalition's military campaign in Yemen. Bahrain is a member of the Saudi-led coalition at war with Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015. 

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites