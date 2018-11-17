WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands attend Hamas rally near Gaza border with Israel
Hamas and Israel have fought a cross-border battle of rocket attacks and air strikes, triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid in Gaza on November 11, ending an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.
Thousands attend Hamas rally near Gaza border with Israel
Protesters walk toward the fence of Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Gaza City on November 16, 2018. / AP
November 17, 2018

Gaza's Hamas rulers are sticking to a cease-fire with Israel by keeping border protests widely restrained.

Thousands of Palestinians participated Friday in a Hamas-organised rally along the perimeter fence dividing Gaza from Israel, with crowds staying at least 300 metres from the fence. 

However, Gaza's health ministry said 40 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire and tear gas, without giving a number breakdown. Witnesses said most of the injuries occurred in stone-throwing incidents at the usual five protest locations.

No tire burnings or attempts to breach the fence were reported. 

Such acts have often triggered lethal Israeli army fire. Since the near-weekly protests began in March, more than 170 Palestinians have been killed.

Earlier this week, Hamas and Israel fought a cross-border battle of rocket attacks and airstrikes, triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid in Gaza on November 11. An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire ended the two-day flare-up.

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government has been rocked by Avigdor Lieberman's resignation on Wednesday in protest at the ceasefire. 

Recommended

TRT World's Iolo ap dafydd reports from Gaza. 

Hamas leaders promise retaliation

Hamas supporters on Friday held a memorial rally for Nour el Deen Baraka, the Hamas commander killed by Israeli special forces last week.

Baraka was a mid-level commander for the group in charge of an area in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, where the rally was held.

Yehiyeh Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza, told the crowd that Abu Obaida, Hamas' armed wing spokesman, had said the group will respond to any bombardment by Israel by expanding the range of its rocket fire.

An Egyptian mediation team to Gaza, headed by Ahmad Abdul-Kahliq, also attended the rally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites