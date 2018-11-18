The US government has not reached a final conclusion over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Department of State said Saturday following reports that the CIA had held the Saudi Crown Prince responsible.

However, President Donald Trump says the US will know who killed the Saudi journalist "within the next two days".

Speaking to reporters in Malibu, California after surveying damage from wildfires, Trump said a "full report" on "who did it" would be completed by Monday or Tuesday.

Trump spoke earlier on Saturday with CIA Director Gina Haspel and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Air Force One, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. Soon after, state department spokeswoman Heather Nauert issued a statement, saying, "Recent reports indicating that the US government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate."

Khashoggi, a journalist and critic of the Saudi kingdom, had gone to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain documents necessary to marry his Turkish fiancee. Turkish and Saudi authorities say he was killed inside the consulate by a team from the kingdom.

The Washington Post which first broke the story on Friday said American intelligence agencies concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) ordered the killing, according to the US official familiar with that assessment.

The Washington Post said the CIA reached its conclusions after examining multiple sources of intelligence, including a phone call that the prince's brother, Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to the United States, had with Khashoggi.

The Saudi government has denied the claim.

The killing and the international uproar it triggered have frayed ties between Washington and longtime ally Riyadh, which has sought to end discussion of the murder and rejected calls for an international investigation.

TRT World speaks to Brett Bruen, a former US diplomat.

"There remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder of Mr Khashoggi. The state department will continue to seek all relevant facts," Nauert said.

"In the meantime, we will continue to consult Congress, and work with other nations to hold accountable those involved in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi."

She added that Washington had already taken "decisive measures" against individuals, including visa and sanctions actions.