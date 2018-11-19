“In Burma, our sisters and mothers were mercilessly slaughtered and burned alive,” says a young Rohingya Muslim woman in a video sent to me on Tuesday by a source in Unchiprang refugee camp, located in Teknaf, Bangladesh.

“This is why we came here and with great difficulty…but RAB (Bangladeshi security forces) have surrounded us. They don’t allow us to eat and want to take us away tonight.”

In another video, a Rohingya Muslim orphan stands in front of dozens of other orphans, pleading with the camera, “We are all orphans. Our families were brutally killed by the Myanmar military. We want justice. Then we will go back.”

These are only but a sample of the desperate pleas that are echoing from more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who face the real and immediate prospect of being forcibly removed from their sanctuary on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border after both countries agreed to resettle those who fled a genocide that began in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched its campaign against the country’s 1.2 million Rohingya.

Under the terms of the bilateral agreement, Bangladesh is scheduled to send an initial group of 2,260 Rohingya from nearly 500 families, but dozens of international aid agencies and the United Nations have opposed the deal on the grounds that the genocide in Myanmar is ongoing, and that the security of the repatriated cannot be guaranteed.

Faced with hunger strikes, protests, and a growing chorus of international condemnation, however, Bangladesh has put a temporary halt on forcibly returning 720,000 Rohingya refugees to the arms of those who actively sought their destruction.

The question now becomes how long will this halt of the repatriation deal stay in effect given there’s increasing political pressure on the Bangladeshi government from Bangladeshis to return the Rohingya to Myanmar.

“Bangladesh is one of the world’s poorest countries, so when impoverished Bangladeshis see humanitarian aid trucks drive past them on the way to the Rohingya refugee camps, they feel understandably jealous and resentful, “ Naveed Iqbal, a British medic who has provided medial aid to the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh on multiple occasions, told me.

When I asked Satar Nirob, a 28-year-old Rohingya refugee in Kutupalong refugee camp, what he would do if forced to return home, he said he’d have no choice but to “run away to somewhere else,” adding that everyone in his camp is “terrified” of having to come face-to-face with Myanmar’s military again.

“Why should I return?” he asked me. “Who will guarantee my safety?”

“Without nationality and citizenship, we [Rohingya] are nobody,” Nirob explained. “We have no rights. We can’t get jobs, go to school, or live in peace.”

On Monday, the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, called on Bangladesh to put a stop to its plans to repatriate the Rohingya, saying it violated international law.