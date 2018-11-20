US intelligence officials should issue a public report on the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a senior Democratic US Senator said on Monday, following published reports that the CIA believedSaudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had personally ordered the murder.

The reported finding was the most definitive link made yet to the de facto Saudi ruler's direct involvement and contradicts Saudi government assertions that he was not.

Senate intelligence committee member Ron Wyden, in a statement to Reuters, called on US spy chiefs to "come out and provide the American people and the Congress with a public assessment of who ordered the killing."

Khashoggi, a US-based Washington Post columnist who was a critic of the Saudi government, was murdered on October 2 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to collect documents needed for a planned marriage.

After offering contradictory explanations for Khashoggi's disappearance, Riyadh said last week that Khashoggi was killed and his body dismembered when "negotiations" to convince him to return to Saudi Arabia failed. The public prosecutor said it would seek the death penalty for five suspects.

The case has complicated US President Donald Trump's efforts to preserve ties with an important US ally in the region and his support for the crown prince.

Trump said on Sunday he does not want to listen to an audio recording of Khashoggi's murder, despite pressure to punish Saudi Arabia for the killing.

Trump said in a "Fox News Sunday" interview that he would not listen to the recording "because it's a suffering tape, it's a terrible tape ... I don’t want to hear the tape."

He further said that listening to the audio tape would not change his decision on how to respond to the October 2 killing.