The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is set to conclude that senior members of the Saudi establishment are responsible for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to some reports.

The CIA has already suggested that the operation against Khashoggi could not have happened without Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (often referred to as MBS) knowing about it, particularly due to the amount of power he has centralised in his hands.

US President Donald Trump's speech yesterday, which defended Saudi Arabia, could be viewed as trying to pre-empt the CIA’s report. This would not be the first time that Trump has undercut his own intelligence agency.

The US Congress strikes back

While Trump may be hopeful that the world will never know the truth about who was behind the death of Khashoggi, the US Congress feels somewhat differently.

Last month, Republican Congressman Lindsey Graham said he wanted to "sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia". Last night, a bipartisan group of senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties wrote a letter requesting an investigation into whether MBS was responsible for the brutal murder of Khashoggi.

The unusual display of unity between the parties, despite a highly toxic political atmosphere, set the White House on a collision course with a Congress seeking to hold Saudi Arabia accountable, all while Trump wants to honour the more than $100 billion-worth of weapons contracts.

"It is a delicate situation when we have a longtime ally that we've had for decades, but we have a crown prince that I believe ordered the killing of a journalist," Bob Corker, from the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee told the ABC News Network.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has sent a letter to Trump to trigger an investigation under the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016, a law that can give the US the authority to sanction individuals or entities for human rights abuses or corruption.

The act is a powerful instrument that effectively forces the US administration to conduct an investigation into an individual, something that they must do within 120 days.

This, however, doesn't oblige the administration to sanction the individual. But any such investigation and possible conclusions would pile the pressure on both the Trump administration and MBS. Something may eventually have to give.