A first group of Cuban doctors who treated impoverished patients in Brazil returned to Havana on Friday as both countries end a program that saw thousands of doctors dispatched to underserved areas.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel greeted 211 doctors who had worked in the South American country in exchange for hundreds of millions in badly needed hard currency given to the government.

They were among the more than 8,000 doctors that Cuba has recalled after rejecting conditions imposed by far-right Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who stipulated that doctors would need to directly receive their salaries from Brazil and be allowed to bring their families with them during their assignments, in addition to other conditions.

Ed Augustin reports from Havana.

'Slave labour'

The Cuban government generally keeps most of the salaries of state employees working abroad as part of the socialist state's "international missions."

One of the doctors who returned from tending to patients along the Brazilian-Argentine border was 33-year-old Anisley de Arguelles.

"It's hard. I'm returning to my house and my homeland, but my heart is tight because I already had a connection with those people," she told The Associated Press as she stood next to the Cuban president.

"We were doing very beautiful work that unfortunately will remain incomplete."

Some 40 flights are expected to bring back the Cuban doctors in upcoming days. Overall, roughly 20,000 doctors tended to nearly 113 million patients as part of the "Mas Medicos," or "More Doctors," programme that began five years ago under leftist Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

Cuba announced last week that it was cancelling the program overseen by the Pan American Health Organization.

Cuba still has similar missions in 67 other countries, but "Mas Medicos" in Brazil was considered one of the largest and most important, linking the cash-strapped island wit South America's largest economy.

Deteriorating relations