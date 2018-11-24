UN envoy Martin Griffiths met a Yemeni rebel leader in rebel-held Sanaa on Saturday and is to follow up by holding talks with Yemen's government in Riyadh, a UN source said.

In a possible breakthrough despite scepticism on the government side, the envoy has said he has opened a dialogue with Houthi rebel officials on "how the UN could contribute to keeping the peace" in the key port city of Hudaida.

The UN source said Griffiths will hold talks on Monday in the Saudi capital, where Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and other officials have taken up residence.

On Saturday, Mohammed Ali al Houthi, head of the Houthi rebels' Higher Revolutionary Committee, met in Sanaa with the UN envoy, an AFP photographer said.

"We hope that his (Griffiths's) visit to Riyadh ends with positive results," Houthi told reporters after their talks.

Griffiths arrived on Wednesday in Yemen ahead of planned peace talks in Sweden in December between the Iran-aligned Shia Houthi rebels and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

No date has yet been set for the negotiations.

The UN-recognised government had not yet received "any information from UN envoy Martin Griffiths about the talks in Sweden and what is to be discussed", Rajeh Badi, a government spokesman, said on Friday.

"We are certain that the Houthi rebels have not yet taken a strategic and serious decision about peace," he told AFP.

"They (Houthis) will not let go of their weapons. They would tell us: 'You're dreaming if you think we're going to disarm.'"

Griffiths, however, struck a positive note on Friday during his first to Hudaida.