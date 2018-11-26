A Taliban ambush of a police convoy in western Afghanistan left 22 policemen dead, officials said on Monday as minority Shia residents in the capital, Kabul, took to the streets for the second day to protest the arrest of local militia commander.

The convoy was on its way to the district to introduce newly appointed district police chief when it came under attack, said another council member, Abdul Samad Salehi. The newly appointed chief was also killed, said Qaneh.

The Taliban, who in recent years have taken over nearly half of Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series of brutal, near-daily Taliban assaults on Afghan military and security forces throughout the country.

The Taliban view the US-backed government in Kabul as a dysfunctional Western puppet and have refused repeated offers to negotiate with it.

