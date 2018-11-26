Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Bahrain and Yemen severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied the accusations, digging its heels into a dispute that has entered its second year.

The five imposed trade and travel sanctions on Doha after it refused to accept over a dozen demands. These included shutting down the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera network, severing ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and removing a Turkish military base from Qatari soil.

As the blockade started to impact the oil-and-gas-rich Gulf state’s access to food supplies — especially the Saudi closure of Qatar’s only land border which saw the movement of food and construction imports — it turned to its neighbour Iran, with which it shares a massive gas field, and Turkey.

How did Turkey respond during the Gulf crisis?

Two days after the crisis started, Turkey fast-tracked two pieces of legislation to allow more troops to be deployed to a military base in Qatar that houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014. Other measures agreed upon included joint exercises between the armies of the two countries and the Turkish gendarmerie training Qatar’s gendarmerie forces.

Two weeks later, five armoured vehicles and 23 military personnel from the Turkish armed forces arrived in Doha as part of the new deployment plans.

As Turkey flexed some military muscle to show the world Doha was not alone, it also sent in other sorts of reinforcements.

When news spread that thousands of food trucks were stuck at the border with Saudi Arabia unable to cross over into Qatar, Qataris stormed markets to stockpile essentials. The trade war also meant Qatar’s sugar fix was also cut off as it depended on the UAE and Saudi Arabia for just under 100,000 tonnes of white sugar annually.

The fears were exacerbated by the timing of the blockade — in Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting in which food — especially sugar — plays an integral role.

Qatar’s population of 2.5 million people is largely dependent on imports of foodstuffs. About 80 percent of Qatar’s food requirements are sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbours, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

But Turkish cargo planes were quick to fly in food products like dairy and chicken. Close to 200 planes airlifted aid supplies. The Turkish government also used more sustainable — albeit slower — shipping routes. The first of such ships carried 4,000 tonnes of food supplies from a port in Izmir.

In the four months which followed, Qatar’s Turkey imports increased by 90 percent to $216 million, Aegean Exporters' Association (EIB) said. Imports from Turkey between June and December 2017 grew to $523 million, 48.2 percent higher than in the same period the previous year.

Turkish investors also saw the situation as an opportunity to expand in the Qatari market, providing the Gulf state with an alternative to the Arab world. The crisis also resulted in Turkish contractors bidding for projects as Qatar pushed ahead with infrastructure for the World Cup 2020.