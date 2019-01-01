Iranian army chief General Mohammad Baqeri lashed out at "regional enemies" on Tuesday, warning them against bringing in the US and hatching "plots" in the Persian Gulf.

The statement was full of symbolism, as Baqeri spoke from Abu Musa island, which been a dispute between Iran and the UAE. This also comes in the backdrop of UAE's U-turn on Syria. From being one of the most vocal critics of Bashar al Assad to opening up an embassy in Damascus, the oil-rich kingdom has departed from its previous foreign policy, which was to overthrow pro-Iranian Assad regime and replace it with the one which has the blessings of the Gulf coalition.

Iran holds the island since the Britain left it in 1971, overlooking an agreement with the UAE that called for joint control of the territory.

“The (Iranian) chief of staff's speech against the regional enemies from the Abu Musa island is an open challenge against the UAE,” said Omer Duran, an Istanbul based Middle East expert. "

“Baqeri’s warning from the island, which is also claimed by the UAE, means that Iran is not so far from the UAE and Iran is watching them closely."

Duran said access to Abu Musa island gives Iran a strategic edge over the UAE, since it is located in the Strait of Hormuz. A third of the world’s sea-borne oil passes through the strait from the Middle East crude producers to major Asian markets.

Iran recently warned that they will block the strait if the US imposed sanctions weren't lifted soon enough.

“Amid the sovereignty disputes, Iran has shown the capacity to possesses the lands that are claimed by its enemies,” Duran said.

Baqeri, the Iranian military general, stressed on the need to sideline what he called "aliens" in order to achieve regional peace. “Security in the Persian Gulf islands has been achieved through the struggles of the top forces and using most updated military equipment,” he said.